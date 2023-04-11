Assam: Minor Boy Strangled By Mother's 'Dupatta' While Playing

In a tragic turn of events, a minor boy was killed after being accidently strangled by his mother’s ‘dupatta’ while playing at their residence in Assam’s Golaghat district.

The incident was reported from the district's Moukhowa area on Tuesday morning.

The deceased minor boy has been identified as Julfiq Ahmed. Sources said that his neck accidentally got entangled around his mother’s ‘dupatta’ (veil) while playing and got strangulated.

Following the incident, he was rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Recently, two minor siblings drowned in Assam’s Morigaon district after they fell in a lake while they were playing in the vicinity.

The incident was reported from Patekibari area at Mayong wherein the siblings fell into Digholi Beel while they were playing with each other and unfortunately drowned.

The deceased minor were identified as Jahidul Islam (6) and Farida Sultana (3).