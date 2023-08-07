Assam: Minor Files Complaint Against Mother for Forcing Girl Into Prostitution

In a shocking incident, a minor girl lodged a complaint in Assam's Golaghat district against her biological mother accusing her of forcing the girl into prostitution, reports emerged on Monday.
According to sources, the minor girl was bought to Guwahati city from Golaghat district by her mother under the pretext of providing her better education in the city. However, after arriving in the city, her mother forced the minor into prostitution by taking her to different hotels where lusty customers would wait for her in the room. The victim was sexually abused more than once every day.
Later, unable to endure the torture by the mother and the lusty customers, she lodged a complaint at Kamarbandha Police Station in Golaghat while she was returning home from Guwahati with her mother.
In the complaint addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of the police station, the victim wrote, “I wish to inform you that my mother Mrs. Dipti Borah forced me into anti-social activities and threatened to kill me if I deny. She also abused me mentally and physically.”
“I request you to kindly look into the matter and take appropriate action,” the letter added. (translated from Assamese)
Following the registration of the complaint, the District Child Protection unit, Golaghat made arrangements for the victim to stay in a safe zone while the child protection unit has begun questioning the accused mother in connection with the matter.
It has come to the fore that customers who were involved in forcing themselves on the minor for sexual assault will soon be nabbed by the police, sources said.