Assam: Miscreants Desecrate Durga Puja Idols in Golaghat, One Detained

Speaking on the matter, a representative from the puja committee said, "We received the news in the morning that, after the puja was over last night, a few miscreants, possibly mentally unstable, destroyed the idols during the night. Police have initiated a full investigation, and we expect to apprehend all culprits within the next 24 hours. One individual, identified as Amar Bara, has been detained and is currently being interrogated to determine if others were involved in this heinous act. Rest assured, everyone responsible will be brought to justice and punished according to the law."