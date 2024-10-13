Assam: Miscreants Desecrate Durga Puja Idols in Golaghat, One Detained

A shocking incident has unfolded in Assam’s Golaghat, where miscreants have vandalized idols at two Durga Puja pandals, plunging the local community into distress.
The idols at Morongi Durga Puja pandal and Rongajan Puja pandal were desecrated and destroyed late at night after the celebrations had concluded.
Authorities swiftly responded to the scene, but the atmosphere in the region remains tense. The police have already arrested a suspect, identified as Amal Bara, in connection with the act. Investigations are underway to determine whether more individuals were involved in this disturbing incident.
Speaking on the matter, a representative from the puja committee said, "We received the news in the morning that, after the puja was over last night, a few miscreants, possibly mentally unstable, destroyed the idols during the night. Police have initiated a full investigation, and we expect to apprehend all culprits within the next 24 hours. One individual, identified as Amar Bara, has been detained and is currently being interrogated to determine if others were involved in this heinous act. Rest assured, everyone responsible will be brought to justice and punished according to the law."
The destructive act has sparked widespread outrage in the area, and residents are demanding swift action from the authorities.