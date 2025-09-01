Assam: MLA Phukan Accused of Harassment, Abduction & Coercion by Ex-Accountant’s Family

In a sensational development, Sarupathar MLA Biswajit Phukan has been accused of abducting, harassing, and coercing the family of his former accountant, with allegations of property seizure, financial misappropriation, and threats of murder.

The allegations were brought to light by Shrutidhara Goutam, wife of accountant Angshuman Puzari, who lodged a complaint before the Director General of Police, Assam on August 25.

According to the complaint, Puzari had been working as Head Accountant for Phukan’s Tsangpool Group since 2020. Goutam stated that her husband had operated Phukan’s accounts on his instructions and that the MLA also used Puzari’s personal bank accounts for business transactions.

However, in early August, Phukan allegedly accused Puzari of financial irregularities and began pressuring him to resign. Matters took a darker turn on August 13, when, as per the complaint, Phukan’s men abducted the entire Puzari family—including the accountant, his wife, their three-year-old daughter, his ailing 86-year-old father, 80-year-old mother, sister-in-law, and brother—and took them to Phukan’s office at Bengenakhowa in Golaghat.

“At his office, we were forced at gunpoint to sign blank papers, e-stamps, cheques and even RTO transfer forms. He recorded a video where my husband was coerced to make false statements. We were warned not to file a police case,” Shrutidhara wrote in her complaint.

She further alleged that Phukan’s men seized two family vehicles—a Mahindra Thar (AS01FW3178) and a Hyundai i20 (AS01FE1612)—and also took the keys to their 3BHK flat at Hilton Residency, Chandmari, Guwahati. The family claims Phukan transferred ₹8 lakh from Puzari’s account into his own and forced them to sign over property documents.

The family says they have been living in hiding ever since. “We are in grave danger and fear for our lives and properties since the accused person is a very powerful MLA. His goons still surround our house, threatening to kidnap and kill our entire family,” Shrutidhara wrote, appealing for urgent police protection.

Her sister-in-law Amrita Puzari also spoke out publicly, accusing Phukan of unleashing a reign of fear. “My brother Angshuman was falsely accused of financial misappropriation, and since then our family has been tortured. We are living in fear every single day. I appeal to the Chief Minister and the DGP to provide us security, especially for my aged parents,” Amrita said, referring to their 86-year-old father Krishna Puzari and 80-year-old mother Shova Puzari.

The family claims they have no faith in the local police due to threats from the MLA’s associates, which is why they approached the DGP directly. The complaint has also been forwarded to the Superintendent of Police, Golaghat, and the Officer-in-Charge of Golaghat Police Station.

The allegations against MLA Phukan include abduction, extortion, criminal intimidation, misuse of power, and forgery.

The concerned authorities are yet to issue an official response on whether a case has been registered.

