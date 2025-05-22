Assam: Mob Kills Tiger in Khumtai, Forest Department Faces Backlash Over Alleged Inaction

Tension prevailed in the Dusutimukh area under the Bokakhat constituency in Assam’s Golaghat district after a full-grown tiger was beaten to death by a mob of several thousand villagers on Wednesday. The tiger had reportedly been roaming the area for over a month, instilling fear and panic among residents.

According to locals, the tiger had killed a man in nearby Chelek village a few days ago and continued to pose a serious threat to human life. In response, thousands of residents from the greater Khumtai region gathered and launched a violent attack on the animal, killing it with sticks and sharp weapons.

The incident has sparked outrage, with villagers blaming the forest department for failing to take timely action. Despite receiving alerts early in the morning, the department allegedly dispatched only four personnel to the site—an inadequate response given the severity of the situation. Locals also claimed that no attempt was made to tranquillize the animal.

Residents expressed frustration over what they called prolonged negligence by the authorities. “We were living in fear for weeks, yet the department took no serious steps. This tragedy could have been prevented,” said one villager.

Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia condemned the killing and termed the incident “unfortunate and regrettable.” He called for government intervention and emphasized the need for better preparedness in handling wildlife-related emergencies. “The tiger didn’t deserve to die like this, but people were left with no option due to the department’s failure,” he stated.

Golaghat District Forest Officer (DFO) Gunadeep Das, who took charge just two days ago, visited the site following the incident. In a brief interaction with the media, Das said that initial findings indicated the tiger was chased and killed by a mob. He added that a formal investigation had been launched. Addressing questions about the department’s response, Das said a forest team had been sent to tranquillize the animal but had to return midway, without providing further details.

While the forest department has yet to issue a comprehensive statement, the incident has drawn sharp criticism and renewed focus on the challenges of human-wildlife conflict in the region.

Tensions continue to run high in Khumtai, with locals demanding accountability and more robust measures to ensure public safety and wildlife protection.

