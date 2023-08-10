Assam: Mother Accused of Forcing Minor Into Prostitution Arrested

It may be mentioned that a complaint was filed against Dipti by her daughter for forcing her into prostitution.

The minor girl was bought to Guwahati from Golaghat district by her mother under the pretext of providing her better education in the city. However, after arriving in the city, her mother forced the minor into prostitution by taking her to different hotels where lusty customers would wait for her in the rooms. The victim was sexually abused more than once every day.