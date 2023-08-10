Assam: Mother Accused of Forcing Minor Into Prostitution Arrested

The mother of the minor, who forced the girl into prostitution, has been arrested by the Kamarbandha Police in Assam’s Golaghat district on Thursday.
The accused, identified as Dipti Borah, was arrested from a residence under Child Protection Officer, sources said.
It may be mentioned that a complaint was filed against Dipti by her daughter for forcing her into prostitution.
The minor girl was bought to Guwahati from Golaghat district by her mother under the pretext of providing her better education in the city. However, after arriving in the city, her mother forced the minor into prostitution by taking her to different hotels where lusty customers would wait for her in the rooms. The victim was sexually abused more than once every day.
Later, unable to endure the torture by the mother and the lusty customers, she lodged a complaint at Kamarbandha Police Station in Golaghat while she was returning home from Guwahati with her mother.
In the complaint addressed to the Officer-in-Charge of the police station, the victim wrote, “I wish to inform you that my mother Mrs. Dipti Borah forced me into anti-social activities and threatened to kill me if I deny. She also abused me mentally and physically.”
“I request you to kindly look into the matter and take appropriate action,” the letter added. (translated from Assamese)