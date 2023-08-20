Assam: Murder Accused Dies In Police Custody In Golaghat

A 30-year-old man was stabbed to death at Teteliguri village in the Merapani subdivision of Assam's Golaghat district, officials informed on Sunday.
According to the officials, the incident took place last night. The youth, identified as Rajiv Gogoi by officials, was murdered in cold-blood, added officials.
They said that one Tolan Bora had called Gogoi to his house where he went the former went on to stab the latter to death mercilessly.
Meanwhile, officials were able to promptly detain the accused Tolan Bora, reports emerged.
However, in a sudden and major turn of events in the case, Tolan Bora reportedly died while in police custody, further reports from the site claimed.
As per the reports, Tolan Bora died while being taken by the police to Golaghat for a routine medical examination as a part of the legal procedure.
It has emerged that Tolan Bora had sustained injuries, possibly in the scuffle that led to the death of Rajiv Gogoi, for which he had been detained.
Further investigations are underway in connection with the mattter.