PEC Condemns Scribe’s Murder in India’s Bihar Province

PEC’s south Asia representative Nava Thakuria informed that the Bihar scribe was receiving threats from some individuals as he pursued the ongoing trials of his brother’s assassination in 2019.

Incidentally Yadavwas a primary witness to the murder and thus he seems to be the target of those criminals, said Thakuria, adding that India earlier witnessed the killings of Shashikant Warishe of Maharashtra on 7 February and Abdur Rauf Alamgir of Assam on 26 June.