Assam: Pedestrian Crushed By Speeding Oil Tanker In Golaghat

A pedestrian was crushed to death in a tragic incident involving an oil tanker in Assam's Golaghat on Thursday.
Preliminary reports from the scene said that the man was walking along the road when an oil tanker lost control and ran over him, crushing him to death on the spot.
The tragic incident took place on national highway 39 at Morongi Chariali which falls under the Numaligarh Police Station in Assam's Golaghat district.
Witnesses said that the oil tanker was coming in at great speed and the driver lost control. After running over and crushing the man, the tanker also collided with the trees and bushes along the side of the road.
The driver of the tanker also sustained serious injuries in the accident.
It is still unclear whether the driver of the oil tanker was under the influence of alcohol when the incident happened. Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.