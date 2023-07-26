Assam Police Failed To Stress on 'Drugs Angle' in Golaghat Triple Homicide Case: CM

Speaking to the media here in Golaghat, CM Sarma said, “The deceased woman was forced to take drugs when they first eloped to Kolkata, moreover, the accused was also consuming drugs and was also involved in drug peddling. It is indeed shocking to learn that the victim was given injectable drugs and was impregnated accordingly. The girl was brutally tortured when she started living at his place. With no other option left, the victim then decided to move out of his home along with her son and they came back to her father’s place in Golaghat. The police took action against the man for torturing his wife and was jailed. He was later granted bail, of late and then he committed the crime.”