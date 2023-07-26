Assam Police Failed To Stress on 'Drugs Angle' in Golaghat Triple Homicide Case: CM

Following the horrific triple murder case in Golaghat, the Assam chief minister on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the investigating officer (Golaghat police), accusing him of failing to emphasize the drug connection despite having ample proof that the victim woman (deceased) was injecting drugs when she was first rescued by the Golaghat police from Kolkata back in the year 2020.
The chief minister informed that prime facie, the police have got all the proof, but, the investigating officer (IO) Sanjiv Sanyal of Golaghat police have missed an important drugs angle in this case.
Speaking to the media here in Golaghat, CM Sarma said, “The deceased woman was forced to take drugs when they first eloped to Kolkata, moreover, the accused was also consuming drugs and was also involved in drug peddling. It is indeed shocking to learn that the victim was given injectable drugs and was impregnated accordingly. The girl was brutally tortured when she started living at his place. With no other option left, the victim then decided to move out of his home along with her son and they came back to her father’s place in Golaghat. The police took action against the man for torturing his wife and was jailed. He was later granted bail, of late and then he committed the crime.”
In addition, addressing police officers' attitude towards victims and their families, the chief minister stated that there is a negative prejudice among some police employees who try to rationalise that victims and their families are guilty for their own actions.
"These statements or comments cause harm to the victims' families and prevent the majority of cases from being reported. The victim's family members experience fear as well and refrain from going to the police stations. The victim in the triple homicide case in Golaghat was drugged multiple times by the accused, and as a result, she was brain dead,” the chief minister added further.
Meanwhile, the chief minister stated that the manner in which the victim married the accused according to Islamic culture and tradition in the presence of a 'Kazi' has no legal significance.
"According to the law, such marriage practises have no relevance. If someone had the courage, the marriage should have been performed in the presence of a marriage official in the court under the Special Marriage Act. Only when both the groom and bride are Muslims may a 'Kazi' perform a marriage. Otherwise, the certificate issued by a 'Kazi' is clearly incorrect on the face of the law," CM stated.