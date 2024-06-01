Assam Police Rescue 47 Dogs From Smugglers In Golaghat

As many as 47 dogs were rescued from the clutches of smugglers by Assam police in Golaghat district.
According to reports, the police recovered 22 dogs on Wednesday (May 29), followed by another 25 dogs on Friday (May 31). Five individuals involved in the smuggling operation have been arrested, and three vehicles have been seized.
Earlier in May, proactive efforts by Barak Valley-based NGOs working on animal welfare led to the rescue of 14 dogs from smugglers in Cachar district. According to Cachar SP Numal Mahatta, these dogs were recovered from the Ramnagar area near the ISBT, and two individuals were detained for questioning.
The initial investigation indicates that the dogs were picked up from various parts of the valley and were likely intended for transport to Mizoram.