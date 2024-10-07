Assam Police SI Accused of Domestic Abuse, Death Threats by Wife

A sub-inspector in the Assam Police, Jayanta Doley, currently serving at Khatkhati police station in Karbi Anglong district, faces serious allegations of physical and mental torture from his wife, Juri Moran. The couple, who married in 2023 through social rituals, has been embroiled in a troubling domestic situation that has garnered public attention.
Juri Moran, a resident of Chelek village in Dergaon, claims that since their marriage, Jayanta Doley has subjected her to ongoing abuse and has stopped visiting their home. Speaking to the media, she stated, “Whenever I express my interest to go to his police quarter in Karbi Anglong to stay with him, he threatens to shoot me and my family members. I was keeping mum for many months; now it is too much. He also said that being police, no one will help me if I complain against him.”
Juri revealed that their relationship began in 2018, during which Jayanta Doley promised marriage and engaged her officially, giving her a ring. However, following their marriage, she alleges that he has changed completely, subjecting her to mental torture. She expressed doubts about his fidelity, stating, “I doubt against him that he might be into an affair. Thus, I sought support from the police and lodged a complaint.”
In her complaint lodged at the Dergaon police station, Juri claims that Jayanta has issued death threats when she attempted to visit him in his police quarters. The allegations against the Assam Police official have sparked strong reactions from the public, raising concerns about the safety and treatment of women in similar situations.
The state police are expected to investigate the allegations thoroughly, as the case highlights the need for accountability within the police force and greater protection for victims of domestic abuse.