Assam Police SI Accused of Domestic Abuse, Death Threats by Wife

Juri Moran, a resident of Chelek village in Dergaon, claims that since their marriage, Jayanta Doley has subjected her to ongoing abuse and has stopped visiting their home. Speaking to the media, she stated, “Whenever I express my interest to go to his police quarter in Karbi Anglong to stay with him, he threatens to shoot me and my family members. I was keeping mum for many months; now it is too much. He also said that being police, no one will help me if I complain against him.”