Assam: Teen Brutally Murdered by Neighbor in Golaghat

In a tragic incident that unfolded in Assam's Golaghat district on Monday, a teenager was brutally murdered by his neighbor.
The incident was reported from Bholaguri, Khumtai where a boy aged 18 fell victim to a fatal assault allegedly perpetrated by his neighbor. The altercation culminated in the victim being fatally struck with a machete (Daa) and stick and later succumbing to his injuries despite initial medical intervention.
The confrontation, which escalated into a violent altercation, reportedly took place within the vicinity of their neighborhood. The perpetrator reportedly summoned the victim from his residence, leading to a ferocious altercation resulting in the boy's untimely demise. Although rushed to the hospital in critical condition, the victim tragically lost his life during treatment.
In response to the shocking incident, local police arrested the alleged perpetrator and detained his elder brother for questioning. The deceased's grieving parents have vehemently called for severe punishment to be meted out to those responsible for their son's untimely demise.