Assam: Unable to Bear Son’s Death in Road Accident, Mother Dies of Heart Attack

A pall of gloom descended at Thengalgaon in Golaghat’s Khumtai after a woman died of heart attack after learning about the death of his son in a road accident.
According to reports, a youth of Thengal village identified as Rahul Thengal alias Dimbeswar (33) was killed in a road accident at Dhodar Ali locality last night in Khumtai.
Unable to bear the news of his son's sudden death, the mother namely Janki Thengal collapsed today morning, later she was rushed to a nearby hospital, however, the doctors declared her dead.
Meanwhile, the villagers are in a state of shock over the unseen incident in Thengal village.
Earlier, a pedestrian was crushed to death in a tragic incident involving an oil tanker in Assam's Golaghat on Thursday.
Preliminary reports from the scene said that the man was walking along the road when an oil tanker lost control and ran over him, crushing him to death on the spot.
The tragic incident took place on national highway 39 at Morongi Chariali which falls under the Numaligarh Police Station in Assam's Golaghat district.
Witnesses said that the oil tanker was coming in at great speed and the driver lost control. After running over and crushing the man, the tanker also collided with the trees and bushes along the side of the road.
The driver of the tanker also sustained serious injuries in the accident.