Assam: Unconscious Woman Found in Critical Condition in Golaghat

A woman was discovered unconscious and in critical condition on the roadside in Dergaon, Golaghat district, on Saturday morning.

Sources indicate that the unidentified woman was found next to a culvert at Disoi Chariali, approximately one kilometer from her home.

Local residents and passersby quickly responded, transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical care.

The circumstances surrounding her condition remain unclear, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the incident.

