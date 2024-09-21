Assam: Unconscious Woman Found in Critical Condition in Golaghat

A woman was discovered unconscious and in critical condition on the roadside in Dergaon, Golaghat district, on Saturday morning.
Sources indicate that the unidentified woman was found next to a culvert at Disoi Chariali, approximately one kilometer from her home.
Local residents and passersby quickly responded, transporting her to a nearby hospital, where she is currently receiving medical care.
The circumstances surrounding her condition remain unclear, prompting the police to initiate an investigation into the incident.