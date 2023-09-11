Assam: VDO Rescues Child Lifted By History Sheeter In Golaghat

A dreaded history sheeter surfaced in Assam's Golaghat on Monday and allegedly made away with a couple's child, sources informed.
According to preliminary reports, the incident was reported from Sotajan Kathoni Pathar in Komarbondha in the Golaghat district of Assam.
The child was identified as that of the couple Subhash Orang and Aruna Orang.
Following the incident, the parents of the child informed the Village Defence Organization (VDO) after which a search party was formed and an operation was launched.
Soon they identified the culprit and chased him when the accused allegedly threw away the child in the bushes and made a run for it.
The kidnapper was identified as one Sarukan Orang, reports stated. He remains absconding at the moment.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the accused had been arrested in connection with other cases earlier.
Further details in connection with the matter are awaited.