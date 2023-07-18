Assam: Woman Dies, Another Hospitalized After Consuming Burger at Restaurant

In a shocking turn of events, a woman tragically lost her life while another is undergoing treatment at a hospital after consuming burgers a local restaurant in Assam’s Lakhimpur district.
On a seemingly ordinary afternoon on Sunday (July 16), the woman, identified as Lavanya Tamuli, made a leisurely trip to Lakhimpur from Golaghat along with one of her friend.
Both decided to dine at a ‘Nayantara Restaurant’ located at Bihpuriya in Lakhimpur district. Little did she know that her choice of burger that day would lead to a devastating outcome.
After consuming the burgers, both returned to Golaghat and during night time, the duo fell unwell and were subsequently admitted to a hospital the next morning.
Despite the efforts of the doctors, Lavanya Tamuli succumbed to the mysterious illness that was caused after consuming the burgers. Meanwhile, the other woman, identified as Binu Bora, continues to receive treatment.
The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, raising concerns about food safety and the responsibility of restaurants to ensure the well-being of their patrons.
The exact cause of the woman’s death is yet to be established. Authorities have been informed and an investigation into the incident has been initiated