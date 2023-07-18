Meghalaya Police Conducts "Vice Raid" In Shillong; 15 Sex Workers Nabbed

Meghalaya police in collaboration with Meghashakti (Women Police Commandos) carried out “vice raid” in and around Khyndai Lad (Police Bazaar) area and apprehended 15 illegal sex workers during the weekend.
The police also seized a huge quantity of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMLF) during its raid.
“All those apprehended have been booked under the Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act and further legal action would be taken,” said Sylvester Nongtnger, the district police chief of East Khasi Hills.
“Acts of soliciting customers are not only illegal but many a time the cause of law and order problems,” he added.
According to the police, over the weekend “foot patrolling” has been intensified in the areas around Police Bazaar to take action against sex workers.
“Vice raids were conducted in the following locations with the help of Women Police Commandos at several areas of the city and seized 1,12,097 ml of IMFL and 7,74,000 ml of illicit liquor over the weekend,” Nongtnger said.
Moreover, 277 vehicles have also been compounded for various violations and over Rs. 2 lakh has been realised as a penalty. Some of the violations include drunken driving, riding without a helmet, modified silencers, tinted glasses and other Motor Vehicle Act offences.
“The East Khasi Hills district police has started conducting vice raids and vigorous patrolling in the areas within Shillong city for the safety of the public and also to prevent untoward incidents,” the police official said.