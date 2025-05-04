Assam: Woman Hacked to Death in Sarupathar, Three Others Injured

In a shocking incident, a brutal murder was reported from No. 3 Rajapukhuri in Sector B of the Uriamghat area, located along the Assam-Nagaland border under the Sarupathar subdivision.

The accused, identified as 27-year-old Bishanath Ekka, allegedly hacked a woman named Faizun Nessa to death with a machete in the middle of a field. The attack did not end there, as Ekka went on to assault three other individuals, inflicting serious injuries on them. The injured were immediately rushed to the Sarupathar Civil Hospital for medical treatment.

Following the incident, Uriamghat Police, personnel from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the border magistrate reached the spot, bringing the situation under control and launching an investigation.

Police have arrested Bishanath Ekka in connection with the murder. Meanwhile, enraged locals set the accused's house on fire as a mark of protest. Fire and emergency services were quick to respond and managed to douse the flames before further damage could occur.

As of now, the motive behind the horrific crime remains unknown, and further investigation is underway.

