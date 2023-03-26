Assam: Youth Found Dead From Drug Overdose In Golaghat

In a shocking incident, a youth was found unconscious inside a school campus in a suspected case of drug overdose in Assam’s Golaghat on Sunday.

As per initial reports, the incident was reported from Batiporia village in the Golaghat district of Assam. It was later revealed that he died of drug overdose.

According to information received, the youth was working outside of Assam. However, he had returned to his home in Golaghat, around two days ago.

He was immediately rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state, but was declared dead there. He was an addict and died after an overdose.

Following the incident, locals have turned their anger towards a woman, whom they say has been pushing numerous youths in the area towards addiction.

The woman, a resident of Batiporia village reportedly peddled drugs to youths leaving many staring down the path of addiction.

Meanwhile, the family of the victim has registered an FIR with the police. An investigation into the matter has been initiated.

It may be noted that earlier on February 10, two members of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) have been critically injured after they were allegedly attacked by drug addicts in Assam’s Udalguri district.

The incident was reported from Udalguri’s Sonai Alichinga area. The ABSU members who were the victims of the physical assault are spokesperson Mithinga Basumatary and treasurer Arkihita Basumatary.

As per reports, the ABSU members had launched a drive to eradicate drug smuggling from Sonai area on Thursday night. During this drive, the duo was attacked by a group of drug addicts.

Meanwhile, the Udalguri Police arrived at the spot and managed to arrest two drug addicts. The arrested accused has been identified as Romeo Daimary and Manoj Daimary. The ABSU members were shifted to a hospital where they are currenlty undergoing treatment.