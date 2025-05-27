Assam’s Khumtai Shaken by Brutal Daylight Attack on Elderly Couple

A shocking murder attempt in broad daylight has left an elderly couple critically injured in Buragaon, located in the Badulipar area of Khumtai under Assam's Golaghat district. The victims have been identified as Soneswar Gogoi and his wife, Devi Gogoi.

Advertisment

According to local sources, the assailant launched a brutal attack with a sharp weapon while Soneswar Gogoi was sitting in the courtyard of his residence. Simultaneously, Devi Gogoi was attacked inside the house. Both sustained severe injuries and were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This incident has instilled fear and anger among local residents, particularly as it marks the fourth such attack reported in the same area. Many believe the same individual may be responsible for all the previous killings as well.

Meanwhile, growing public outrage is being directed at the Assam police for their repeated failure to prevent these violent crimes.

Tensions continue to rise in the area as residents demand swift action and justice for the victims.

Also Read: National-Level Arm Wrestler Dies by Suicide in Assam's Sivasagar