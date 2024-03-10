Tranquility Shattered: Gruesome Murder Unfolds in Assam's Sipajhar

A gruesome murder has shaken the tranquility of Sipajhar in Darrang district, unfolding a harrowing tale of violence and brutality. The victim, identified as Priyanka Murmur (25), a laborer at MJB Brick Kiln at East Naodinga in Sipajhar, was found dead at the brick kiln's premises on Saturday.
According to reports, the victim husband's complaint initiated the investigation into the matter, prompting the police led by Superintendent of Police to launch a high-level probe into the case.
The investigation led to the apprehension of two suspects, identified as Balaram Himbroom and Alice Talai, both allegedly involved in the heinous crime. As per police sources, both accused have confessed to their involvement in the murder.
The shocking incident unfolded when the victim was lured away from the brick kiln by the perpetrators, allegedly by Balaram and Alice, under the guise of discussing work-related matters. Subsequently, Priyanka was subjected to multiple instances of sexual assault before being brutally murdered. Her lifeless body was then dumped at the brick kiln site, where it was discovered by authorities.
Both the victim and the perpetrators hail from Kokrajhar's Gosaigaon area, adding a chilling dimension to the already horrific crime.
This incident has sent shockwaves throughout the community, sparking outrage and calls for swift justice for the victim and her family. The perpetrators, now in police custody, await trial as the investigation continues to unravel the full extent of this appalling crime.