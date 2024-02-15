BJP Gaon Chalo Abhiyan: Assam CM Spends Night With Sarupathar Family

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spent the previous night at the residence of a Sarupathar family in Assam as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' campaign.
As part of the abhiyan, Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Rajapukhuri village in Sarupathar in the Dhansiri sub-division of Assam's Golaghat where he spent "a memorable winter night" at the residence of Bhaskar Shyam Gohain, a commoner who is a beneficiary of the PM Awas Yojana.
Taking to X, the Assam chief minister shared his experience about the warm reception and hospitality that he got there. He said that people of the village came forward and shared their anecdotes of how they benefitted from various welfare schemes of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.
Improved connectivity, affordable housing, improved healthcare, quality education, access to clean energy, direct benefit transfer, and corruption-free governance, helped empower the local community there, pointed out the Assam chief minister.
In a post on the platform X, Himanta Biswa Sarma wrote, "In the midst of warm hospitality, I spent a memorable winter night in the residence of Shri Bhaskar Shyam Gohain, a beneficiary of the PM Awas Yojana."
Sarma further wrote, "People of Rajapukhuri village shared with me their individual experiences of the transformative impact of various welfare schemes of the Modi Government."
"Improved connectivity, affordable housing, improved health care, quality education, access to clean energy, direct benefit transfer, and corruption-free governance have empowered the local community like never before," he added.
Earlier this month, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda kicked off the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' to bring rural India closer to urban India. As a part of the campaign, the party workers have been directed to visit seven lakh villages and all urban booths to take the work the done by the Narendra Modi government to the last person.
Under the campaign, over 30 lakh party workers will carry out the directives.
Earlier on Tuesday, Union Minister and former Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal visited the Dirai Tea Estate at Tingkhong in the Dibrugarh district under the 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan'.
The minister stayed overnight at a residence in the Maaj line of the estate and engaged with recipients of different government initiatives such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin and Ujjwala Yojana in the region.
Sonowal also engaged in discussions with different segments of the community, such as leaders, security guards, and elderly individuals. The Union Minister participated with the villagers in organizing a sanitation campaign close to the Durga temple.