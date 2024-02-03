MP Margherita Emphasizes BJP's Eagerness for PM Modi's Transformative Projects in Assam

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Assam, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Pabitra Margherita emphasized the BJP party's eagerness to welcome him to the state.
Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, the MP said, “PM Modi is set to launch transformative projects accounting to a staggering Rs 11,599 crore, symbolizing a significant step in the region’s development.”
During the press conference, Margherita highlighted the president’s commendation of the Prime Minister’s accomplishments, emphasizing the government’s commitment to replacing old English laws with robust Indian legislation, with a particular emphasis on the significance of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in ensuring justice.
Margherita underscored the President’s speech, which outlined the government’s dedication to women’s empowerment, seat reservation in Modi’s government, and the upliftment of 25 crore from poverty.
The MP added, “Our country’s economy is strong, Modi’s vision of 25 year evolved nation has come true.”
In a swipe at the opposition, Margherita also said, “During congress days, they used to just loot money from the people, but during Modi’s Government, the construction of 4.1 crore pucca houses was done with an investment of 6 lakh crore”.
The MP also highlighted the government’s initiatives including providing stagnant water to 11 crore people, focusing on agriculture and delivering 11 crore toilets.
MP Margherita also stated, “Viswakarma mission is the current successful mission”
Also he said, “The emphasis on ‘Make in India’ is our only goal, these key elements are revealed in the President’s speech”.
Margherita concluded by showcasing Assam’s growth on the global stage with remarkable 500% increase in tourist influx attributed to successful participation in international events like G20.
The press conference reflected a strong affirmation of the government’s commitment to development, economic strength and inclusive policies as outlined in the President’s address.