One Arrested in Sarupathar Moral Policing Case, Main Accused Still on the Run

In the aftermath of a shocking moral policing incident in Sarupathar’s Gelabil area, police have arrested one person, while the three main accused continue to evade arrest, sparking outrage and protests across the region.

The arrested individual has been identified as Kamal Gogoi, who was allegedly involved in the physical assault of two minors. However, the key accused — Shasanka Shreshtha, Raju Shreshtha, and Ranjit Shreshtha — remain absconding even after 48 hours of the incident, raising serious questions about police action and accountability.

The delay in apprehending the main culprits has triggered widespread public anger. On Saturday, locals staged a demonstration outside Barpathar Police Station, demanding the immediate arrest of all those involved in the case. Protesters slammed the administration for its inaction and accused it of shielding politically connected individuals.

Amid mounting pressure, Sarupathar BJP MLA Biswajit Phukan broke his silence. Addressing the media, Phukan condemned the incident and said,

“I strongly condemn the Gelabil incident. The accused must be punished as per law and should not be spared. There are allegations that some of the accused are close to me — let me make it clear: even if they are close to me personally, the law is equal for all. I have urged the police to take strict action against anyone found guilty, regardless of their relationship with me.”

Political Fallout Begins

As outrage spread online and offline, disciplinary action followed swiftly from student and political organizations.

The All Assam Students' Union (AASU), with which one of the accused is reportedly affiliated, has taken a stern stance. The Golaghat district unit of AASU issued an official statement suspending Shasanka Shreshtha from all organizational responsibilities. The statement termed his actions a “gross violation of AASU’s core principles.”

Additionally, the unit has constituted an internal inquiry committee to probe the incident. The committee’s report will be submitted to AASU’s central leadership for further action.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s Borpathar Mandal committee has also acted against one of its own. In a formal letter dated August 1, the committee removed Raju Shreshtha from his post as General Secretary. The letter stated:

“Sri Raju Shreshtha, you are hereby informed that as the General Secretary of BJP Borpathar Mandal, your name has surfaced in widely circulated videos and photographs showing brutal and inhumane assault on two minors. This act is unacceptable and against the law. Therefore, with immediate effect, you are relieved from your post of General Secretary of BJP Borpathar Mandal as of August 1, 2025.”

Background

The incident, which took place earlier this week in Gelabil, involved the public assault of two minors on moral policing grounds. Videos of the attack have since gone viral, triggering widespread condemnation from civil society, human rights groups, and political leaders alike. The visuals show the minors being thrashed by a group of men, allegedly for reasons related to "morality," though no legal basis for the assault has emerged.

While one arrest has been made, public patience is wearing thin over the delay in nabbing the prime accused. The local administration and Assam Police are now under intense scrutiny as demands grow for swift and impartial justice.

As the situation unfolds, both the political establishment and grassroots organizations are facing tough questions over how such incidents are being handled — and whether justice will be served swiftly and fairly.

