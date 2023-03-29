Bullets Fired at Man’s Residence in Assam’s Golaghat

The residence of a man was under attack late Tuesday night when a few unidentified miscreants fired two rounds of bullets in Assam’s Golaghat district.

According to sources, the incident took place at the residence of a man, identified as Jogeswar Nath where the miscreants fired two rounds of bullet from their 9mm pistol.

The miscreants came hiding their face with black cloth and attacked on them.

However, no one was harmed in the shooting.

Meanwhile, the police arrived at the spot and launched an investigation into the matter.

On March 10, a businessman had resorted to blank fire in self-defense after allegedly being attacked by miscreants in Mangaldoi.

According to sources, the incident took place in Muramari area of the district where the businessman, identified as Pabitra Deka, was allegedly attacked by a group of unidentified miscreants. He then had to resort to blank fire to fend off his attackers.