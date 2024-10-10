CCTV Footage Captures Terrifying Collision Between Bike and Bolero in Assam

A severe road accident occurred at Kamarbandha’s Athabari in Golaghat district of Assam during the festivities of Durga Puja. A speeding bike collided with a Bolero vehicle, resulting in two young men being thrown off their bike. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the Bolero making a U-turn when the high-speed bike struck it from the side, causing both the rider and pillion rider to fly off.