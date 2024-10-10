Golaghat

CCTV Footage Captures Terrifying Collision Between Bike and Bolero in Assam

A severe road accident occurred at Kamarbandha’s Athabari in Golaghat district of Assam during the festivities of Durga Puja. A speeding bike collided with a Bolero vehicle, resulting in two young men being thrown off their bike. CCTV footage captured the incident, showing the Bolero making a U-turn when the high-speed bike struck it from the side, causing both the rider and pillion rider to fly off.

The bikers sustained serious injuries and were promptly transported to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH). The CCTV visuals reveal that the Bolero, after traveling a short distance, stopped for a few minutes before attempting to turn in the middle of the road. Meanwhile, the speeding bike, traveling at high speed, lost control and collided with the vehicle.

It remains unclear whether the driver of the Bolero acted recklessly, as the CCTV footage raises questions regarding their actions. Following the accident, the driver of the Bolero fled the scene. The police have since arrived, initiated an investigation, and are actively searching for the Bolero vehicle.

