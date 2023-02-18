Clash between Assam Cops, Locals Erupt at Shivratri Mela in Golaghat

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, a clash between police and locals was reported in Assam’s Golaghat district on Saturday.

According to sources, the clash between the police and locals erupted at a Shivratri Mela in Shiv Mandir of Khumtai tea estate.

A joint operation was conducted by Khumtai and Kamargaon Police where they went to evacuate the gambling dens near the mela when the clash broke out.

When the gamblers saw the police coming, they attempted to flee the place and during the rush among gamblers to flee, a man, identified as Arun Kurmi, of the tea estate fell into a pond.

The police and locals were able to rescue Kurmi after hours of joint efforts by both of them.

Due to this incident, a clash broke out between the police and locals in which taking advantage of darkness, few attacked the police also.

Meanwhile, the police took Kurmi to a nearby hospital immediately for treatment.

The situation in the area is currently tensed following the clash.