Death of 'Babashyam' Sparks Outrage in Golaghat, Calls for Justice Against Police Shooting

The demise of Babashyam alias Baba, who succumbed to bullet injuries sustained during Golaghat police firing, has ignited a wave of demands for justice in the community. Baba Shyam, accused of assaulting two individuals with sharp weapons in Golaghat's Kumarpatty on April 30, was shot by police officers attempting to restore order during the altercation. After battling for 12 days, Babashyam breathed his last at Jorhat Medical College on Sunday.
Family members and locals have voiced their grievances, questioning the use of lethal force by the police and highlighting Baba Shyam's reported mental health condition.
"Who gave the right to police to shoot a person on his face, they could have shot him at the leg," expressed the cousin of the deceased. "Babashyam is survived by his mother, wife, two daughters, and one son. The concern department of the Assam government will have to intervene into the matter. The police will have to answer why they had shot the person. We need justice. He was a mental patient and gets aggressive after consuming alcohol," the cousin continued.
Echoing the sentiments of anguish and demand for accountability, the mother of the deceased lamented the loss of her only son and called for intervention from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. "He was my only son, now how will I survive. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will have to intervene into the matter. This is injustice committed by Assam police," she emphasized.
The incident has sparked a broader conversation about police conduct and the rights of individuals, particularly those with mental health issues. As calls for justice reverberate through the community, the Assam government and state police face mounting pressure to address concerns surrounding the circumstances of Babashyam's death.