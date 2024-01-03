Dergaon Accident: Top Officials En Route To Probe Matter

In the wake of the tragic road accident in Golaghat district's Dergaon on Wednesday morning, Assam transport minister Parimal Suklabaidya expressed anguish over the loss of lives and said that top police, road safety and NHIDCL officials have been instructed to visit and take stock of the matter.
In the early hours of Wednesday morning, a picnic-goers troupe travelling on a bus from Golaghat to Tinsukia met with an accident at Balijan near Dergaon leaving 10 people dead on the spot and several others injured. The death toll rose to 12 with two people dying on the way to hospital.
Assam cabinet minister and Golaghat Lok Sabha constituency representative Ajanta Neog also expressed her condolences and said that the district commissioner has been directed to aid the bereaved.
Addressing reporters, the Golaghat MLA said, "I was left heartbroken after hearing about the accident. My condolences go out to the families of the deceased. They are my people; I know them personally. I will visit the families today itself."
Meanwhile, Parimal Suklabaidya said, "One side of the national highway was blocked and provisions were made to divert the oncoming traffic on that side to the other side. We are assessing the cause of the accident with multiple possibilities being explored."
"Special DG, Assam Police; IG, Law & Order; Commissioner, Transport Department; State Project Director of Lead Agency on Road Safety & Executive Director of NHIDCL are rushing to the spot for enquiry & necessary assistance," Suklabaidya wrote on X.
He further said, "We have directed top officials to visit and enquire into such a shocking and tragic incident that took place right at the start of the new year. We are taking all the measures from our side. If required, we will file an FIR so that a proper investigation is done in the matter to find out the root cause of the accident."
"Deeply shocked to learn about the tragic road accident in Balijan today morning which has taken 10 precious lives & injuring many! My deepest condolences to the families of the bereaved. I pray to almighty for the speedy recovery of the injured ones," he further wrote on X.
Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has also condoled the shocking loss of lives. The official handle of the chief minister's office posted on X, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed his deep anguish at the horrific bus accident in Dergaon and offers his condolences to the bereaved families. The local administration is providing all necessary support to the injured in this difficult hour. Prayers for their swift recovery."