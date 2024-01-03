Assam: 12 Of Dergaon Picnic Party Killed In Major Accident

A speeding passenger bus with over 40 people aboard rammed into a stationary oil tanker leaving a trail of bodies in Assam's Dergaon early on Wednesday morning. Sources said that over 12 people, part of a picnic entourage, are dead in the accident.
The accident took place at at around 5 am today Balijan village near Dergaon which falls under the Golaghat East tehsil of Assam's Golaghat district.
The group was travelling from Bosaborholla village for a picnic at Bogibeel. Along with the picnic they reportedly also had plans to visit the famous Tilinga Mandir. However, on the way, the bus met with the accident.
"There were 45 people in the group left the village at around 3 am today for a picnic and to later visit the Tilinga Mandir. So far, we have been told that three to four members of the same family have been killed. It is really very sad," said a local of the village.
He added, "Over 12 people were killed in the accident. We have not been given the names of the deceased, yet. We wish that those injured come back strong."
Apart from the deceased, several other passengers have sustained grave injuries in the accident which took place on the national highway 37.
It is being suspected that dense fog led to low visibility and overspeeding on part of the driver led to the accident.
Fresh reports claim that two out of the 30 people who were injured and rushed to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital (JMCH) have died while undergoing treatment, while the condition of four to five others remain critical.
Further details are awaited.