Dergaon Sees Second Accident In 24 Hours; Truck Turns Turtle

Dergaon in Assam's Golaghat has turned into a hotspot for accidents with two major incidents reported within 24 hours. Early on Monday morning, a freight truck turned upside down after crashing onto the railings along the national highway.
Initial reports from Badulipar where the accident took place stated that the truck transporting cooking gas cylinders from Goalpara and headed towards Demow, hit the railings and turned turtle near Dergaon.
This comes just a day after a Bolero car with two people inside turned upside down after ramming into the divider in the same area of Golaghat's Dergaon on Sunday. Both passengers had miraculously escaped with just minor injuries in the incident.
And on Monday morning, a similar accident with the truck bearing registration numbers AS 01 NC 3090 took place in the same region, pointing towards the need for a quick solution.
Meanwhile, it has been informed that no individual died in the incident with the occupants of the truck sustaining minor injuries.