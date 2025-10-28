Dergaon: Woman Killed by High-Voltage Line, Locals Demand Action

A tragic incident in Amguri under Dergaon in Golaghat has left the local community in deep shock after a woman was electrocuted to death upon coming in contact with a live electric wire.

The deceased has been identified as 37-year-old Ruby Pegu, who reportedly came in contact with an unsecured power transmission wire connected to a roadside transformer.

According to locals, she was at a neighbour’s house where some construction work was underway when the fatal incident occurred.

Witnesses said Ruby accidentally touched the live wire lying dangerously close to the ground near the transformer, resulting in her instant death.

Locals have blamed the Dergaon Electricity Department for what they termed as gross negligence and complete apathy towards public safety. They alleged that despite repeated complaints about risky and unmaintained power lines in the area, the department failed to take action.

“Such incidents keep happening because the electricity department does not take any responsibility. Their negligence has cost a life today,” a local resident complained.

Residents of the area have demanded immediate action against the electricity department officials responsible for maintenance failure, and have urged the authorities to ensure safety measures around transformers and live electric wires to prevent such mishaps in the future.

Also Read: Dergaon Youth Studying In Guwahati Found Dead In Rented Space