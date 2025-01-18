Dergaon Youth Studying In Guwahati Found Dead In Rented Space

A youth from Assam’s Dergaon was found dead at his rented space in Guwahati on Saturday. He was a first-year student at Arya Vidyapeeth College and reportedly committed suicide.

According to sources, Animesh Bora, who hailed from Dergaon’s Kakodonga died by suicide on January 16 (Thursday). Ahead of Bihu, he had gone home and also collected his government-allotted two-wheeler and brought it to Guwahati.

A meritorious student, Animesh had studied at the Kakodonga Higher Secondary School where he was the General Secretary. He had passed his matriculation and higher secondary final exams with good grades.

However, his family has claimed that Animesh’s death was a premeditated murder. Further investigations are ongoing into the case.

