Mahout Killed by Domestic Elephant in Assam's Golaghat

In a tragic incident at Salmara in Assam’s Golaghat, a mahout lost his life following an attack by domestic elephant on Sunday.
The shocking event unfolded while the man was attempting to manage the elephant during a journey from Dergaon to the forest department office in Golaghat for a medical check-up.
According to reports, two elephants, including a calf, had stopped in the Salmara area. During this time, the victim identified as Shafiq Ali approached the scene with his own elephant.
While attempting to touch the trunk of his elephant, it suddenly turned aggressive, leaving him with severe injuries. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he tragically succumbed to his injuries.
Following the incident, the agitated elephant fled to the Dhansiri River, where it caused further damage by breaking a boat and disturbing the riverbank.