Doctor Assaulted and Threatened at Merapani Community Health Centre in Golaghat

In a disturbing incident at the Merapani Community Health Centre (CHC), Dr. Monim Al Masood Ahmed was physically assaulted and threatened by two youths while on duty, leaving him seriously injured. The incident occurred late at night when a young man named Papu Saikia, hailing from Nabagram village in Merapani locality under Golaghat district, arrived at the CHC with some injuries, accompanied by a friend.
Dr. Ahmed, who was attending to patients at the time, directed Papu to collect a ticket from Room 1 before proceeding with treatment, as protocol dictates. However, when Papu and his friend found the ticket counter unmanned, they returned to Dr. Ahmed's room in a fit of rage, assaulting him on duty. The assailants also seized and destroyed Dr. Ahmed's mobile phone during the altercation.
Upon reporting the incident to the Merapani police, a team of police personnel swiftly responded by detaining Papu Saikia, one of the attackers. However, the attendant accompanying Papu at the time of the assault remains at large, prompting ongoing efforts by local police to locate and apprehend the individual.
The distressing attack has sent shockwaves through the medical community in Merapani, with healthcare staff expressing deep-seated concerns about their safety and security while on duty.
Dr. Ahmed, both a doctor and a victim of the assault, has resolved to take legal action by filing a case at the Merapani police station.
The incident underscores the urgent need for enhanced security measures and support for healthcare professionals working in challenging environments, ensuring their safety and well-being as they continue to serve their communities.