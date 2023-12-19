Father Stomps 4-Year-Old Son To Death In Assam's Golaghat

In a shocking case of filicide a father trampled his own four-year-old son to death for allegedly crying out loud in Assam's Golaghat.
The incident was reported from Uparlangtha village which falls under the Barpathar Police Station and came to the fore on Tuesday.
According to initial reports, the grandmother of the child rushed inside after seeing blood splattered all over the floor to find the lifeless remains of the minor boy, the only child of the accused.
The shocking scenes unfolded as the child was crying out loud and the accused father, allegedly unable to take it, stomped the child to death under his feet, informed the grandmother of the deceased child.
The accused father was identified as Prashanta Hao. Having committed the crime, he allegedly tried to bury the body by digging up a pit in his own backyard.
After getting to know about the incident, a local went to the Village Defence Organization (VDO) and brought them to the scene of the crime. Having arrived at the scene, they called in the Barpathar Police who arrived and arrested the accused father last night itself.
Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that the mother of the deceased child resides in Nagaland's Dimapur with their two daughters due to her professional engagements.
The accused father is reportedly a history sheeter and has been jailed on many instances for his involvement in all sorts of criminal activities.