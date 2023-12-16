Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Allegedly Murdered near Indo-Myanmar Border

Former Congress Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yumsen Matey was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tirap district.
According to initial reports, the incident took place on Saturday evening. The former MLA from the Khonsa West constituency is feared to have been killed by suspected militants.
The MLA was reportedly abducted from a social function in Raho village located in Laju Circle of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh. He was then taken to the border area and brutally murdered.
The murderers are suspected to have fled the Myanmar side.