Former Arunachal Pradesh MLA Allegedly Murdered near Indo-Myanmar Border

The MLA was reportedly abducted from a social function in Raho village located in Laju Circle of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh.
Former Congress Arunachal Pradesh MLA Yumsen Matey was allegedly murdered by unidentified miscreants near the Indo-Myanmar border in Tirap district.

According to initial reports, the incident took place on Saturday evening. The former MLA from the Khonsa West constituency is feared to have been killed by suspected militants.

The MLA was reportedly abducted from a social function in Raho village located in Laju Circle of Tirap district in Arunachal Pradesh. He was then taken to the border area and brutally murdered.

The murderers are suspected to have fled the Myanmar side.

Assam: Man from Karimganj Found Dead in Silchar; Family Allege Kidnap & Murder
Indo-Myanmar Border
Crime
Arunachal Pradesh Police
Khonsa West constituency
Former MLA Yumsen Matey

