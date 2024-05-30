Kamrup Food Poisoning: Minor Girl Dies While Undergoing Treatment

A minor girl died while undergoing treatment due to suspected food poisoning in Assam’s South Kamrup on Thursday, reports said.
Reportedly, on Wednesday, approximately 70-90 individuals fell ill after consuming Prasad at a local Naam Kirtan ceremony in South Kamrup's Sanpara locality.
Several people including children in Sanpara, Jharobari and Mirza Kamrup complained of vomiting and loose stool after about 24 hours of ingestion of Prasad.
The critical victims were shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for advanced care.
As per sources, as of filing the report, 12 patients are undergoing treatment in emergency parking lot including three children.
Further, the people have alleged negligence of doctors and ambulance which has led to the death.