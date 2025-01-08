Gaurav Gogoi Demands Swift Rescue & Probe into Umrangso Coal Mining Accident

Assam MP and Deputy Leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, has called for the immediate rescue of workers involved in the recent Umrangso coal mining accident. He linked the incident to illegal coal mining activities in the state and demanded the state government clarify how such practices continue despite a Supreme Court ruling to stop them.

Advertisment

Speaking at a press conference in Golaghat, Gogoi urged the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the scale of illegal coal mining across Assam. He criticized the state government’s lack of response, calling it suspicious.

Gogoi also expressed concerns over the "Advantage Assam" initiative. He highlighted that while Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has invited entrepreneurs to the event, there has been no explanation regarding the benefits derived from the previous "Advantage Assam" program. Furthermore, he raised concerns about the increasing financial burden on the state.

It is worth noting that the second edition of "Advantage Assam," Assam’s premier investment summit, will take place on February 25-26, 2024, in Guwahati. Organized by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the summit aims to attract investment and build economic partnerships with global stakeholders. The event will feature prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, emphasizing its significance in India's economic growth.

Also Read: Advantage Assam 2.0: Aiming to Position Assam as a Global Investment Hub