Illegal Mining in Umrangso: How Deep Does the Corruption Go?

The recent tragic coal mining accident in Umrangso has left the state and the nation grieving, with many questioning the accountability behind the tragedy. New revelations have emerged, suggesting that Kanika Hojai, the wife of the Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC), Debolal Gorlosa, allegedly oversaw illegal coal mining operations in the area. Despite these allegations, authorities in Dispur have remained inactive in addressing the situation.

This incident is not an isolated case; illegal coal mining activities have been a recurring issue in the state, with previous accidents highlighting the failure of both the state and local administrations to take corrective measures. The latest accident occurred at the Rat Hole Mining site in Umrangso, which is part of the ongoing illegal coal mining operations.

While the exact number of workers trapped in the mine remains unclear, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that nine workers were trapped. However, local sources suggest that at least 40 workers may have been involved in the mining operation. The rescue efforts, which included teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), have so far been unsuccessful. Reports indicate that three workers' bodies were found floating in the flooded mine, while several others remain trapped.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah expressed concern over the government's inaction, stating, "It is unfortunate that during Himanta Biswa Sarma's tenure, illegal mining has continued unabated despite our repeated warnings. Today, even the Chief Minister acknowledges it. But where was the police all this time? This only proves the involvement of the Chief Minister and the government in illegal mining activities."

Borah further criticized the government's response, saying, "What message does the arrest of one person involved in the mining convey? If even one person loses their life, the government will be held accountable. This is nothing short of state-sponsored murder."

He demanded strict action against the District Commissioner (DC) and Superintendent of Police (SP), warning that failure to do so would leave no doubt about their complicity.

Jagadish Bhuyan, general secretary of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), raised allegations against the Assam government, claiming that 60 to 70 illegal coal mining operations are ongoing with government backing. He revealed that around 2,000 workers are involved in illegal mining activities in Umrangso.

Bhuyan also criticized the Assam Mineral Development Corporation (AMDC) for continuing these operations despite a Supreme Court order halting such activities. He specifically accused AMDC's Managing Director Anand Natarajan of providing 5 lakh metric tons of coal to Dalmia Cement through unauthorized mining.

Bhuyan further stated, "The AJP will raise this issue with the Supreme Court and bring it to the President's attention for further action."

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader and leader of opposition, Debabrata Saikia, emphasized the need for a high-level judicial investigation into the incident. He stated, “Rate hole mining should not continue. It seems like the government is turning a blind eye to it. There needs to be a high-level judicial investigation. Such an incident has occurred in an area under the jurisdiction of AMDC. Therefore, the government cannot remain aloof.”

The illegal coal mining in Umrangso has been ongoing for years, and reports indicate that it was conducted under the supervision of Kanika Hojai, the wife of Debolal Gorlosa. Despite these allegations, the police and administration did not take any significant action against the illegal operations.

The Rat Hole Mining site was located outside the recognized area of AMDC, near the Kopili River and the NEEPCO hydroelectric project, making the area highly sensitive and prone to disaster. Despite these risks, the mining continued to a depth of 300 feet, raising severe safety concerns.

As the crisis deepened, Chief Minister Sarma requested the assistance of the Indian Army, which deployed a specialized team with modern equipment to help with the rescue operations. Minister Kaushik Roy, along with the Deputy Commissioner and Police Superintendent of Dima Hasao, monitored the operations.

Despite the Supreme Court’s ban on Rat Hole Mining, illegal activities continue in defiance of the order.

According to Chief Minister Sarma, the trapped workers were from various regions, including:

1. Ganga Bahadur Shreth (38) – Udayapur, Nepal

2. Hussain Ali (30) – Darrang, Assam

3. Jakir Hussain (38) – Darrang, Assam

4. Sarpa Barman (46) – Kokrajhar, Assam

5. Mustafa Seikh (44) – Darrang, Assam

6. Khusi Mohan Rai (57) – Kokrajhar, Assam

7. Sanjit Sarkar (35) – Jalpaiguri, West Bengal

8. Lijan Magar (26) – Dima Hasao, Assam

9. Sarat Goyary (37) – Sonitpur, Assam

Meanwhile, protests have erupted in Haflong, where BJP leaders and workers have accused Debolal Gorlosa of mismanaging the district and running a corrupt regime, calling for accountability in the wake of the tragedy.

The tragic incident has raised serious questions about the state's oversight of illegal mining operations and the involvement of high-ranking officials, leaving many to wonder if justice will ever prevail.

