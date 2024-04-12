GNRC Swasthyamitra from Assam's Khumtai Goes Missing, Family Suspects Trafficking

On the eve of Rongali Bihu, a sense of distress has enveloped a residence in Khumtai, Golaghat District, as a married woman from Charingia village remains missing for the past five days.
Rupjyoti Bora Hazarika, employed as a Swasthyamitra at GNRC hospital, disappeared en route to her workplace, leaving her family devastated.
The distraught family, including the woman's mother, husband, and other relatives, has been gripped by anguish and fear, suspecting the involvement of a women trafficking syndicate in her disappearance. They have voiced their frustration, alleging negligence on the part of the police in handling the case.
Despite lodging a First Information Report (FIR) with the Khumtai police, the family claimed that no immediate action was taken, exacerbating their anguish.
Expressing their desperation, the mother and husband have made a heartfelt appeal to Director General of Police GP Singh and Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia, imploring them to intervene and expedite efforts to locate and rescue the missing woman.
In a plea for assistance, the family has urged anyone with information regarding Rupjyoti Bora Hazarika's whereabouts to contact her husband at 6001530427.