Golaghat Court Acquits Barshashree Buragohain Of All Wrongdoing

The district and sessions court in Assam’s Golaghat on Thursday acquitted Barshashree Buragohain, an undergraduate student of all wrongdoings in connection with the UAPA case against her.

Barshashree became the center of attention following her arrest over a post on social media which was deemed to be against the nation. Consequently, she was booked under the stringent Unlawful Actitivites (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Having been imprisoned for over a year, she was reportedly in a jail in Golaghat for the past two months. Barshashree Buragohain had been arrested on May 18, 2022 after she had posted a poem in support of the banned insurgent outfit United Liberation Front of Assam-Independent (ULFA-I).

Barshashree is an undergraduate second semester Science student of DCB College in Golaghat.

Earlier on February 28, Barshashree Buragohain had been summoned to appear before the district and sessions court in Golaghat. The court has set March 16 as the next date of hearing the case.

The controversy erupted after Barshashree Buragohain was arrested from Uriamghat in Golaghat and charged under the stringent UAPA for her post titled 'Akou Korim Rashtra Droh' (will again rebel against the nation).

The Gauhati High Court, while granting bail to Barshashree Buragohain on July 21, 2022 set certain conditions for it, her counsel had informed.

Advocate Atul Dihingia, who represented Barshashree Buragohain said that the high court attached three conditions while granting her bail. According to him, Barshashree had to be present whenever requested by the investigating officer and will have to cooperate with the investigation.

Secondly, she was prohibited from revealing facts related to the case to anyone and lastly, she could not repeat the same act again, informed Dihingia.

A court had granted permission to Barshashree Buragohain to appear in her degree exam which was held on July 16. She had appeared the examination under tight security arrangements.