Golaghat Police Arrest Two in Bokakhat Firing Incident

In a development to the firing incident at Latabari area in Bokakhat, the Golaghat police have arrested two persons in connection to the incident and also seized the two-wheeler bike used in committing the crime.
Hours after Golaghat Superintendent of Police Rajen Singh assured to nab the culprits within the night, the district police first detained one Pulin Saikia who was reported to be the owner of the bike that was used by miscreants to elope from the crime scene.
Pulin Saikia was detained from his own residence at Raja village of Diphlupathar in Bokakhat.
On the basis of his statement, the police then arrested one Babu Saikia (brother-in-law of Pulin Saikia) of Agratali village and Biman Saikia of No. 5 Da-Gaon in Bokakhat.
During the police interrogation, it was revealed that the victim Uday Changmai was fired at with a 7.65 pistol by Biman Saikia, who subsequently took away the victim's bike.
As per police records, Biman Saikia was previously involved in various kinds of criminal activities like Rhino Horn smuggling, robbery, burglary, etc.
A team of police under the supervision of the SP Singh also managed to recover the two wheeler bearing registration number AS 05 F 2452 which was used in committing the crime, on the other hand, victim’s two-wheeler bearing registration number AS 05 T 7203 and one Pulsar bike without number plate was also recovered during the operation.
Earlier, school teacher Uday Changmai sustained bullet injuries on his leg after two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at him from point-blank range on Thursday.
The incident was reported near Ram Mandir (temple) at Latabari locality in Bokakhat under Golaghat district.
The miscreants also took away his bike (motorcycle) and his personal belongings after committing the crime.
Speaking to the media, the father of the victim said, “My son is a teacher, while, he was returning home from school today, two bike-borne miscreants followed him. After some time, the armed miscreants opened fire at my son on his leg. The miscreants then took away his wallet and bike. The incident took place near a temple in the Latabari area. The miscreants before leaving the place threatened him saying “Come to the police station”. Later, some of the local people brought him to the Swahid Kamala Miri (sub-divisional) Civil Hospital in Bokakhat.”