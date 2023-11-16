School Teacher Injured after Bike-Borne Miscreants Open Fire in Golaghat

A school teacher sustained bullet injuries on his leg after two bike-borne miscreants opened fire at him from point-blank range on Thursday.
The incident was reported near Ram Mandir (temple) at Latabari locality in Bokakhat under Golaghat district.
The miscreants also took away his bike (motorcycle) and his personal belongings after committing the crime.
The injured person was identified as Uday Changmai.
Speaking to the media, the father of the victim said, “My son is a teacher, while, he was returning home from school today, two bike-borne miscreants followed him. After some time, the armed miscreants opened fire at my son on his leg. The miscreants then took away his wallet and bike. The incident took place near a temple in the Latabari area. The miscreants before leaving the place threatened him saying “Come to the police station”. Later, some of the local people brought him to the Swahid Kamala Miri (sub-divisional) Civil Hospital in Bokakhat.”
The victim's entire family has been rattled by the occurrence, as the father further stated that his son is not involved in any sort of violence or illicit activity.
“My son is very cool and calm, he is not involved in any kind of fight or brawl with anyone, and therefore, we don’t have anything to suspect,” added the father.
Meanwhile, the Bokakhat police have recorded the victim’s statements and have begun a probe into the incident.