Golaghat Incident: Police Detains Prime Accused’s Brother, Mother

Moments after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the bereaved family members of the victims of the horrific triple murder case, Golaghat Police have swung into action and detained the brother and mother of the prime accused on Wednesday for questioning.
The sole survivor of the family, Ankita Ghosh, had earlier told reporters that she filed a complaint at the police station in 2022 alleging the mother of the prime accused attacked her by pulling her hair while the elder brother kicked on her stomach, however, she further added that the police did not take any action at that moment.
After Ankita gave the explosive statement on media platforms, the police detained the brother, Hizbul Rahman, who was on the run since the incident took place, and his mother, Saleha Begum, for questioning.
Earlier in the day, CM Sarma after visiting the bereaved family assured that he would ensure of awarding severe punishment to the accused involved in the horrific crime.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “In Assam, be it Nazibur Rahman or any other individual, we stand firm in our commitment that crime has no place in our state. Our resolve remains unwavering – no criminal shall escape justice.”
To this, Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh assured that the police would ensure a foolproof charge sheet against the perpetrators and abettors.
He said, “Sir, instructions shall be complied with. We would ensure fool proof charge sheet against perpetrator/s and abettors. Lapses in the investigation of earlier cases, including validity of the marriage certificate adduced in previous investigation shall also be looked at.”
It may be mentioned that three members of a family, Sanjeev Ghosh, Junu Ghosh and Sanghamitra Ghosh, was brutally murdered at Hindi School Road in Golaghat on Monday afternoon. Nazibur Rahman, the accused surrendered before the police along with a 9-month-old missing infant with whom he allegedly eloped after committing the atrocity.