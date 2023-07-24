Assam Woman Stabs Boyfriend in Bengaluru for ‘Avoiding’ Her, Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 36-year-old woman hailing from Assam allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in Karnataka’s Bengaluru during a heated argument, reports emerged on Monday.
According to reports, the woman, identified as Jintu Das, and the victim, Jogesh (35), got engaged in a brawl that later escalated and in a fit of rage, the former grabbed a sharp knife from the kitchen and stabbed the latter, causing him to bleed profusely. The entire incident happened on July 21 in Viveknagar area.
After being aware of the incident, the neighbours reached the spot and rushed the victim to St. John’s Hospital where the doctors after examining his condition claimed to be critical.
Meanwhile, Jintu, after committing the crime, attempted to flee to her home state however, before she could escape, the Bengaluru city police nabbed her from her relatives’ house in Wilson Garden on Sunday.
A case has been filed against the accused at Viveknagar Police Station following which the police launched a probe into the matter.
It is learnt that Jintu was living with her daughter in Jigani after he divorced her husband three years ago and was working at a daycare centre.
Jintu and Jogesh, a watchman at an apartment complex, met through a mutual friend in 2021 and had been in a relationship for two years during which the woman supported him financially.
The police informed tensions arose between the duo over financial matters in recent months adding that Jogesh started seeing another woman and avoiding Jintu. Later on Friday, the accused confronted him and in a fit of anger, she stabbed him.
It has come to the fore that both Jintu and Jogesh were residents of Assam.