Jakhalabandha ASI Arrested For Torturing Minor Domestic Help in Bokakhat

An assistant sub-inspector of Jakhalabandha police station has been arrested for allegedly employing a 12-year-old girl as a domestic help and torturing her brutally in Bokakhat locality, of late.
The accused police official has been identified as Jayanta Bora.
According to initial information received two women including the wife of the said police officer were also arrested in connection to the case, however, they were released after being granted bail.
The main accused identified as Babul Saikia, brother in law of ASI Jayanta Bora is at large, said the police sources.
Earlier, an incident of harsh torture, both physically and mentally, came to light in which the motherless victim girl was allegedly abused by family members of ASI Jayanta Bora in Bokakhat.
The victim, a resident of Geleki area in Kaziranka was working as a domestic help at Mohmaiki village in Bokakhat locality for the last couple of months.
It was learnt that the victim was subjected to physical and mental torture by the sub-inspector Jayanta Bora’s family on various occasions due to improper housekeeping.
Last Wednesday, the victim was tied to a betel nut tree and was beaten black and blue with a knife handle and rolling pin.
Babul Saikia, the main suspect, has also shaved her head.
The victim girl eventually found a way to get away from the scene and sought refuge at his uncle's house in Kandhulimari, Bokakhat.
A case was lodged against the said police sub-inspector and his family members at the Bokakhat Police Station.
Accordingly, Bokakhat police have registered a case (106/23) under section 323/226/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well various sections under Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act and Labour Act.