KMSS Threatens Major Protest at Amit Shah's Events Over Detention of Leaders

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has threatened to stage a major demonstration against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's events in the state if the Assam police do not free the organization's general secretary, Bidyut Saikia, within the next three hours.
As per records, the peasant leader Bidyut Saikia was allegedly detained by Furkating police at the orders of officer in charge Kaustav Moni Gogoi in the early hours of Saturday.
The cause for apprehending the peasant leader has yet to be officially announced by the state police.
Following the event, Raijor Dal president and former KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi blasted the state government and asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, "Mr. Chief Minister, What is this?”
Meanwhile, another KMSS member namely Akash Doley has also been detained by the state police, reports emerged on Saturday.
Members of the KMSS claimed that the BJP fears the KMSS leadership, thus they detained the peasant leaders for no apparent reason.