Golaghat

KMSS Threatens Major Protest at Amit Shah's Events Over Detention of Leaders

KMSS general secretary Bidyut Saikia was allegedly detained by Furkating police at the orders of the officer in charge Kaustav Moni Gogoi in the early hours of Saturday.
KMSS Threatens Major Protest at Amit Shah's Events Over Detention of Leaders
KMSS Threatens Major Protest at Amit Shah's Events Over Detention of Leaders
Pratidin Time

The Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) has threatened to stage a major demonstration against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's events in the state if the Assam police do not free the organization's general secretary, Bidyut Saikia, within the next three hours.

As per records, the peasant leader Bidyut Saikia was allegedly detained by Furkating police at the orders of officer in charge Kaustav Moni Gogoi in the early hours of Saturday.

The cause for apprehending the peasant leader has yet to be officially announced by the state police.

Following the event, Raijor Dal president and former KMSS leader Akhil Gogoi blasted the state government and asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, "Mr. Chief Minister, What is this?”

Meanwhile, another KMSS member namely Akash Doley has also been detained by the state police, reports emerged on Saturday.

Members of the KMSS claimed that the BJP fears the KMSS leadership, thus they detained the peasant leaders for no apparent reason.

KMSS Threatens Major Protest at Amit Shah's Events Over Detention of Leaders
Amit Shah Hails Decade Of Progress In Northeast Under Modi Govt
Himanta Biswa Sarma
Amit Shah
Akhil Gogoi
Raijor Dal
KMSS

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
golaghat>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/golaghat/kmss-threatens-major-protest-at-amit-shahs-events-over-detention-of-leaders
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com