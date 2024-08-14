Local Heroes Save Elephant Calf from Pond Near Indo-Bhutan Border

In a remarkable rescue operation, an elephant calf was saved from a perilous situation at Aurangabaduli in Bhergaon, near the Indo-Bhutan border in Assam's Udalguri district.
According to reports, the calf, estimated to be just 15 to 18 days old, had fallen into a pond and, despite repeated attempts, was unable to climb out. Separated from its mother, the calf’s predicament grew increasingly dire as it struggled to reach the shore.
The rescue was led by Dibakar, a dedicated observer from the NGO Aranyak, along with a group of nature-loving youths committed to protecting wildlife in the region. Their swift and coordinated efforts resulted in the successful liberation of the calf, which was then safely returned to the wild under the supervision of the Nanai Range Forest Department ranger.
Dibakar’s heroic actions have garnered widespread praise from the local community and wildlife enthusiasts.
This incident highlights the escalating conflict between humans and wild elephants along the Indo-Bhutan border. As elephants leave their forest habitats in search of food, they increasingly encroach on human settlements, causing property damage, loss of life, and provoking retaliatory actions. This year alone, the conflict has resulted in the deaths of eight wild elephants and nine people.
Despite the rising toll, the forest department has struggled to effectively manage the crisis, leaving both human and elephant populations vulnerable.